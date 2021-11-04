REBusinessOnline

Partnership Acquires 252-Unit Garden Park Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Garden-Park-Apartments-Arlington

Garden Park Apartments in Arlington totals 252 units. The property was originally built in 1968.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — A partnership led by Vertical Street Ventures has acquired Garden Park Apartments, a 252-unit multifamily community in Arlington. Built in 1968 and partially renovated in 2020, the property offers amenities such as a pool, outdoor lounge, playground and outdoor yoga space. The partnership, which now owns four properties in Texas, also included Invest in Multifamily, Limitless Estates and other private investors.

