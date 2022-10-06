Partnership Acquires 254-Room Marriott Suites Hotel in Downers Grove, Illinois

The hotel rises seven stories and is slated to undergo improvements.

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — A partnership between Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC, Sun Development & Management Corp. and 3H Group Inc. has acquired the 254-room Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel. The seven-story hotel is located at 1500 Opus Place in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. Amenities at the property include 3,400 square feet of meeting space, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, restaurant and bar, onsite parking and in-room dining. The hotel is scheduled to undergo a $10 million capital improvements plan. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.