Partnership Acquires 270-Unit Bellevue at Avondale in Decatur, Georgia

Built in 2020, Bellevue at Avondale was previously named Alexan Avondale.

DECATUR, GA. — Nicholas Residential via the fund, Nicholas SunTx RE Partners II, and in cooperation with Hughes Capital Partners, has acquired Bellevue at Avondale, a 270-unit apartment community in Decatur. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2020, Bellevue at Avondale was previously named Alexan Avondale. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness facility, podcast studio and maker’s studio.

Nicholas Residential’s subsidiary, Bellevue Living, will manage the community.

