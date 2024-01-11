Partnership Acquires 308-Room El Tropicano Hotel in San Antonio’s RiverWalk District

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between boutique investment firm Trestle Studio, Colorado-based Sopris Capital and The Town Lake Co. has acquired the 308-room El Tropicano Hotel in San Antonio’s RiverWalk District. According to CultureMap San Antonio, the El Tropicano originally opened in 1962 as the district’s first purpose-built hotel but has been closed since 2020. Steve Leslie and Chris Dewey of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership did not disclose its plans for the historic property.