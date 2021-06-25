REBusinessOnline

Partnership Acquires 311,000 SF Forney Industrial Park in Metro Dallas

Forney Industrial Park in metro Dallas consists of 32 buildings totaling 311,000 square feet on a 50-acre site.

FORNEY, TEXAS — A partnership controlled by Dallas-based developers Gault Co. and RTG Capital LLC has purchased Forney Industrial Park, a 311,000-square-foot property located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. The property consists of 32 buildings across 50 acres that are leased to a roster of 35 tenants. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership is planning various upgrades and improvements to the property, including possibly adding additional buildings in the future. TAG Industrial Group, a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the deal.

