Partnership Acquires 322-Unit Apartment Community in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — A partnership between Connecticut-based Spirit Investment Partners and Strategic Value Partners, which also operates out of Connecticut, has purchased Resia Rayzor Ranch, a 322-unit apartment community in the North Texas city of Denton. Built in 2024, Resia Rayzor Ranch consists of two buildings on a 3.1-acre site. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 792 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, pickleball and basketball courts, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space and package lockers. Miami-based Resia previously owned the property, which was acquired as part of a two-property portfolio deal that included a 573-unit community in Houston. Jamie Leachman and Carter Wroblewski of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the deal through Oaktree Capital Management.