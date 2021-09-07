Partnership Acquires 351-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Houston
SPRING, TEXAS — A partnership between Austin-based Sunrise Capital, Plano-based Zane Holdings and Goodegg Investments has acquired Royal Spring, a 351-unit multifamily property located on the northern outskirts of Houston. Delivered earlier this year, Royal Spring’s units feature an average size of 1,007 square feet and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and wood-vinyl plank flooring. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and lounge, fitness center, outdoor yoga space and a dog park. Rents start at approximately $1,200 per month for a one-bedroom unit.
