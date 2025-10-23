Thursday, October 23, 2025
Plumley-Village-Worcester
Jonathan Rose Cos., in partnership with Schochet, will continue to provide social services to residents of Plumley Village in Worcester through its Communities of Opportunity program, which is staffed by four dedicated resident service professionals.
Partnership Acquires 430-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — A partnership between affordable housing owner-operator Jonathan Rose Cos. and local developer Schochet Cos. has acquired Plumley Village, a 430-unit community in Worcester. Plumley Village was originally developed in 1970 and rehabilitated in 2005. About 80 percent (342) of the residences are rent-subsidized as project-based Section 8 housing, and the remainder are rent-restricted under a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit land use regulatory agreement with MassDevelopment. Amenities include a community room, business center, convenience store, food pantry, laundry facilities, basketball court, playgrounds and a community garden. The Boys & Girls Club occupies the property’s ground-floor retail space. The seller was The Community Builders.

