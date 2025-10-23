Partnership Acquires 430-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. — A partnership between affordable housing owner-operator Jonathan Rose Cos. and local developer Schochet Cos. has acquired Plumley Village, a 430-unit community in Worcester. Plumley Village was originally developed in 1970 and rehabilitated in 2005. About 80 percent (342) of the residences are rent-subsidized as project-based Section 8 housing, and the remainder are rent-restricted under a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit land use regulatory agreement with MassDevelopment. Amenities include a community room, business center, convenience store, food pantry, laundry facilities, basketball court, playgrounds and a community garden. The Boys & Girls Club occupies the property’s ground-floor retail space. The seller was The Community Builders.