Partnership Acquires 573-Unit Apartment Community in West Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between Connecticut-based Spirit Investment Partners and Strategic Value Partners, which also operates out of Connecticut, has purchased Resia Ten Oaks, a 573-unit apartment community in West Houston. Built in 2024, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that according to Apartments.com range in size from 608 to 1,033 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground and a clubhouse. Jamie Leachman and Carter Wroblewski of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the deal through Oaktree Capital Management. The seller was Miami-based Resia. The new ownership has since rebranded the property.