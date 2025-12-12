Friday, December 12, 2025
The acquisition of the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel marks Gencom’s first InterContinental-branded hotel and follows its recent Thompson Central Park acquisition in 2024. Highgate will assume management of the property.
Partnership Acquires 607-Room InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two hospitality owner-operators, Gencom and Highgate, as well as New York City-based investment firm Argent Ventures, has acquired the 607-room InterContinental New York Times Square hotel in Midtown Manhattan. According to Hospitality Investor and The New York Business Journal, the sales price was $230 million. The 34-story hotel offers approximately 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, multiple onsite food-and-beverage options and a 24-hour fitness center. The new ownership plans to renovate guestrooms, public spaces and dining venues. Eastdil Secured represented the seller, a joint venture between Tishman Speyer and MetLife Investment Management, in the transaction and arranged acquisition financing for the deal through Monroe Capital.

