Partnership Acquires 83,000 SF Flex R&D Building in Los Angeles’ South Bay

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Alta West Partners, Glendon Capital Management and an affiliate of A2 Capital Management have purchased 3401 Del Amo, an 83,000-square-foot flex research and development asset on 4.5 acres in Torrance, for $21.4 million. Originally built for Kubota Tractor Corp., the property offers a clear height of 28 feet, five roll-up doors, a detached loading dock, full wraparound surface parking and 2,000 amps of power. Since its construction in the 1990s, the asset has never been publicly marketed for lease. Brett Racanelli, Nathan Piehl and Jeff Morgan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the all-cash transaction. The new owner has retained Cushman & Wakefield to handle leasing efforts for the asset.