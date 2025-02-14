Friday, February 14, 2025
Partnership Acquires Bank of America Plaza Office Tower in Fort Lauderdale for $220M

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. —  A partnership between affiliates of locally based firms Square2 Capital and Highline Real Estate Capital and Dallas-based Lone Star Funds has acquired Bank of America Plaza, a 410,561-square-foot office tower located at 401 East Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. The sales price was not disclosed, but South Florida Business Journal reports the property traded for more than $220 million.

The 23-story tower — which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale — is situated on a full city block in the city’s Las Olas Financial District. Tenants at the property include Bank of America, Greenberg Traurig, Boies Schiller Flexner, Motorola Solutions and UBS.

CBRE represented the seller, a global investment manager, in the transaction, and arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

Mike Manno of Square2 Capital will lead the property management responsibilities at Bank of America Plaza on behalf of the new ownership.

