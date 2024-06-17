Monday, June 17, 2024
Partnership Acquires Colony Place Shopping Center in Plymouth, Massachusetts, for $86M

by Taylor Williams

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — A partnership between New York-based retail investment firm DLC and Temerity Strategic Partners has acquired Colony Place, a 400,000-square-foot shopping center located south of Boston in Plymouth, for $86 million. Phase I of Colony Place was constructed between 2005 and 2008, and Phase II was completed in 2016. Colony Place was 94 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Aldi, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington, Bath & Body Works, Michaels, Five Below, Gamestop and Men’s Wearhouse. The seller was not disclosed.

