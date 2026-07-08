Partnership Acquires Coral Gables Office Portfolio in South Florida for $97.8M

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — A partnership between Intalex Capital, Itero Investments and Greenwall has acquired The Ponce, a three-building office portfolio spanning 365,000 square feet in Coral Gables. The acquisition includes 2525 Ponce de Leon, 2555 Ponce de Leon and 152 Valencia Avenue.

Chris Lee, Sean Kelly, Tom Rappa and Matthew Lee of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller, which sold the portfolio for $97.8 million. Amy Julian and Andrew Chilgren, also with CBRE, arranged $105 million in financing for the acquisition and future capital improvement through ACORE Capital. The partnership plans to invest $30 million in renovations to common areas, tenant offices and amenities.

The owners have retained Hines Management as property manager and Ryan Holtzman and Lena Weeks of Cushman & Wakefield as leasing agents at The Ponce.