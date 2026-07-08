Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Ponce is a collection of three office buildings in Coral Gables, Fla., including 2555 Ponce de Leon (pictured).
AcquisitionsFloridaOfficeSoutheast

Partnership Acquires Coral Gables Office Portfolio in South Florida for $97.8M

by John Nelson

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — A partnership between Intalex Capital, Itero Investments and Greenwall has acquired The Ponce, a three-building office portfolio spanning 365,000 square feet in Coral Gables. The acquisition includes 2525 Ponce de Leon, 2555 Ponce de Leon and 152 Valencia Avenue.

Chris Lee, Sean Kelly, Tom Rappa and Matthew Lee of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller, which sold the portfolio for $97.8 million. Amy Julian and Andrew Chilgren, also with CBRE, arranged $105 million in financing for the acquisition and future capital improvement through ACORE Capital. The partnership plans to invest $30 million in renovations to common areas, tenant offices and amenities.

The owners have retained Hines Management as property manager and Ryan Holtzman and Lena Weeks of Cushman & Wakefield as leasing agents at The Ponce.

You may also like

MG Properties Buys 458-Unit Apartment Community in Richardson,...

Realterm Acquires 24-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 113,904 SF...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 24,500 SF Industrial Building...

Reports: Midtown Manhattan Office Building ‘Stable’ Following Yesterday’s...

RCS, Lamar Acquire 368,049 SF Office Building in...

Merritt Properties Receives $750M Investment, Announces Leadership Changes

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.7M Sale of Affordable...

MMCC Arranges $5.7M in Financing for Office Property...