Pictured is the pool area at Elle at the Med Center, on of three properties in the portfolio of Houston apartments known as the Elle Collection.
Partnership Acquires Houston Multifamily Portfolio for $60M

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between Los Angeles-based Ascendant Capital Partners and Dallas-based Culver Investment Partners has acquired a portfolio of three apartment communities totaling 470 units near Texas Medical Center in Houston for $60 million. Known as the Elle Collection, the portfolio includes Elle at the Medical Center, Vie at the Medical Center and Plaza Townhomes at the Medical Center. The seller was not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement capital improvement programs at each of the properties.

