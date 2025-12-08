Monday, December 8, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Partnership Acquires Industrial Complex in Chester, Pennsylvania, for $6.5M

by Taylor Williams

CHESTER, PA. — A partnership between regional development firm DH Property Holdings and New York City-based DRA Advisors has acquired a 63,080-square-foot industrial complex in Chester, located just southwest of Philadelphia. Th sales price was $6.5 million. The facility at 950 Township Line Road includes a 40,080-square-foot warehouse and a 15,000-square-foot service facility and was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale. Steve Italiano of Italiano Commercial Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

