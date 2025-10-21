Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Partnership Acquires Manhattan Apartment Building for $30M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Slate Property Group and Avenue Realty Capital has acquired 81 Franklin, an 11-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, for $30 million. The six-story, 32,70-square-foot building, which was originally constructed as an office building and converted to residential use in 2013, houses loft-style residences that come in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Guthrie Garvin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The partnership was represented in-house. White Oak Real Estate Capital provided acquisition financing for the deal.

