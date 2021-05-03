REBusinessOnline

Partnership Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Chelsea, Massachusetts, for $19M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

CHELSEA, MASS. — Bellingham Square LLC, a partnership between Vantage Real Estate, Harbor Run Development and Wallace Capital, has acquired a portfolio of six multifamily buildings totaling 90 units in Chelsea, a northeastern suburb of Boston. The sales price was $19 million. The portfolio features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and has a historical occupancy rate above 97 percent. John Kelly and Collin Brennan of CBRE arranged $15 million in acquisition financing for the deal. A portion of those proceeds will be used to fund renovations.

