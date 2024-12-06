Partnership Acquires Multifamily Property in Downtown San Antonio for $48M

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between locally based developer The Lynd Group, New York City-based investment firm Declaration Partners and Delaware-based investment manager Corten Partners has acquired a multifamily property in downtown San Antonio for $48 million. Augusta Flats is a five-story, 260-unit apartment community that was initially developed in 2021 and subsequently sold during lease-up. The property offers studio, one-and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, rooftop lounge, golf simulator and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The partnership purchased Augusta Flats from the previous owner’s lender. Benefit Street Partners provided acquisition financing for the deal.