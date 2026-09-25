Friday, September 25, 2026
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CityNorth Industrial Park
As part of the redevelopment of the former Greenspoint Mall in North Houston, Fitness Connection will remain at the property in a new 45,500-square-foot, build-to-suit facility.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Partnership Acquires Shuttered Mall in North Houston, Plans $150M Industrial Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and New York Life Investment Management has acquired a shuttered mall in North Houston with plans to implement a $150 million industrial redevelopment. Greenspoint Mall first opened in the mid-1970s at the northeast corner of I-45 and Beltway 8 and closed about two years ago. The partnership plans to demolish the mall in the coming days and redevelop the 80-acre site with 1.2 million square feet of cross-dock and rear-load industrial buildings, along with retail and service uses. The new development, which will be known as CityNorth Industrial Park, is expected to be complete in early 2028. Powers Brown Architecture is the project architect. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer, and E.E. Reed Construction is the general contractor. Warren Hitchcock of Northmarq advised LPC on the joint venture partnership with New York Life.

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