Partnership Acquires Skylar Pointe Apartments in Houston for $49.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Skylar-Pointe-Apartments-Houston

Skylar Pointe Apartments in Houston totals 449 units. The property was built in 1979.

HOUSTON — A partnership between Houston-based Better World Holdings and New York-based Crown Capital Ventures has acquired Skylar Pointe Apartments, a 449-unit community in Houston’s Clear Lake area, for $49.1 million. Built in 1979, Skylar Pointe comprises 162 one-bedroom units, 255 two-bedroom apartments and 32 three-bedroom residences. Amenities include two pools, a spa, playground and onsite laundry facilities. The new ownership will invest about $4.6 million in capital improvements to the property, including $2.9 million to unit interior and $1.7 million in to building exteriors and amenity spaces.

