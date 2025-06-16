Partnership Acquires The Danforth Apartments in Seattle for $173M

SEATTLE — A partnership between Kennedy Wilson, Kenedix Inc. and Hulic Co. has purchased The Danforth in Seattle for $173 million. Kennedy Wilson has a 10 percent interest, investing $6.6 million of equity in the core plus joint venture, and will serve as asset manager for the partnership and earn customary fees. Built in 2018, the 16-story tower features 265 one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, a Studio Fit fitness center, rooftop solarium, dog run, a resident lounge with shuffleboard and media center, a full demonstration kitchen and barbecue patio with multiple grills. Additionally, Whole Foods Market occupies the ground-floor retail space.