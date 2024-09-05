Partnership Acquires Union Station Data Center, Carrier Hotel in South Bend, Indiana

SOUTH BEND, IND. — A partnership between fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547) and Harrison Street has acquired the Global Access Point Union Station data center in South Bend for an undisclosed price. The data center sits atop the transcontinental fiber system connecting Chicago to the East Coast. Situated in the historic Union Station in northern Indiana, the property is ranked among the top U.S. carrier hotels and critical network hubs, according to 1547. The facility offers access to over 20 telecommunication network service providers. The buyers plan to make facility upgrades.