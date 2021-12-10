REBusinessOnline

Partnership Acquires Upper Manhattan Office Building, Parking Garage for $70M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based investment firm Taconic Capital Partners, global asset manager Nuveen Real Estate and Flatiron Equities has acquired 309-324 East 95th Street in Upper Manhattan for $70 million. The property was originally constructed in 1927 as a manufacturing facility but was repurposed in the 1980s. The site now houses a five-story office building that connects with a two-story garage. Barry Goodman of Newmark represented the partnership in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. Potential redevelopment plans are currently being evaluated.

