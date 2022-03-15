REBusinessOnline

Partnership Acquires Westchester Marriott Hotel in Tarrytown, New York, for $40M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — A partnership between New York-based Taconic Capital Advisors and Connecticut-based HEI Hotels & Resorts has acquired the 444-room Westchester Marriott hotel in Tarrytown, a northern suburb of New York City. The sales price was $40 million. The property houses two food and beverage concepts, a gift shop, fitness center, spa, laundry facilities and 26,700 square feet of meeting and event space. The new ownership will invest $30 million in renovations to the property, with HEI Hotels assuming management responsibilities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. is financing the capital improvement program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  