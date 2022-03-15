Partnership Acquires Westchester Marriott Hotel in Tarrytown, New York, for $40M

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — A partnership between New York-based Taconic Capital Advisors and Connecticut-based HEI Hotels & Resorts has acquired the 444-room Westchester Marriott hotel in Tarrytown, a northern suburb of New York City. The sales price was $40 million. The property houses two food and beverage concepts, a gift shop, fitness center, spa, laundry facilities and 26,700 square feet of meeting and event space. The new ownership will invest $30 million in renovations to the property, with HEI Hotels assuming management responsibilities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. is financing the capital improvement program.