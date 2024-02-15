Thursday, February 15, 2024
Partnership Agrees to Acquire 251-Room Loews Minneapolis Hotel

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — A partnership between Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Hempel Real Estate and Robinson Park Investments has agreed to acquire the Loews Minneapolis Hotel. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Upon closing, Marcus will assume management of the hotel, which will be rebranded under another major global hotel system. Situated in downtown Minneapolis, the full-service luxury hotel features 251 rooms, more than 12,500 square feet of flexible meeting space and a full-service restaurant and lobby bar. The property is connected by skywalk to the Target Center, home of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, and is one block from Target Field, home of the MLB’s Minnesota Twins. The transaction is expected to close at the beginning of March.

