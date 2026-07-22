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Providence-Place-Mall
Stephen Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group, described his company's acquisition of Providence Place Mall as a 'full-circle moment,' given that his father, Robert Congel, was the original developer of the property.
AcquisitionsNortheastRetailRhode Island

Partnership Agrees to Acquire Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island for $133M

by Taylor Williams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A partnership between Syracuse-based Pyramid Management Group, Paolino Properties and DW Partners has agreed to acquire Providence Place Mall, a 1.4 million-square-foot lifestyle center, for $133 million. The 13.2-acre property has been in court-ordered receivership for multiple years following a loan default by the previous owner, Brookfield Properties. Tenants at Providence Place include Dave & Buster’s, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Aldo, Apple, Bath & Body Works, Brooks Brothers, Champs Sports, Cyclebar, DSW, Five Below and Garage. The new ownership plans to completes an ongoing repositioning program at the property.

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