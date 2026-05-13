Partnership Agrees to Buy Church Land in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Develop Mixed-Income Project

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Rockefeller Group and Atlas Capital Group has entered into an agreement with the Roman Catholic Church of Holy Name of Jesus and Saint Gregory the Great to buy church-owned land on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, with plans to develop a mixed-income housing project. The agreement, valued at $96 million, involves land at 200 W. 97th St., and the project will involve underutilized portions of the church campus — such as the former school, convent and recreation buildings — while the active church continues its ministry. The number of units was not disclosed, but 25 percent of residences will be subject to income restrictions, and the new building will also have retail space. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks.