Partnership Begins Development of $70M Versa Apartment Complex in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A partnership between Milhaus, Gershman Partners and Citimark has begun development of Versa, a $70 million apartment complex in the Broad Ripple Village neighborhood of Indianapolis. The district is undergoing a $271 million improvement plan. Versa will feature 3,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space with an outdoor patio situated below the residential living space. The project will include 233 units and 245 parking spaces. Amenities will include a pool, pet spa, bark park, lounge, game room, fitness center, conference rooms and coworking space. Lake City Bank provided financing. The project team includes DKGr for architecture and interior design and Civil & Environmental Consultants for civil engineering. Completion is slated for 2024.