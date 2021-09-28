REBusinessOnline

Partnership Begins Leasing 150-Unit Apartment Complex in Old Bridge, New Jersey

Rents at 99 Bridge, a newly built, 150-unit apartment complex in Old Bridge, start at $2,280 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — A partnership between developers BNE Real Estate Group, LPZ and Sterling Properties has begun leasing 99 Bridge, a 150-unit apartment complex in Old Bridge, about 35 miles south of New York City. The property features one- and two-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, outdoor grilling areas, game room, dog park, package lockers and a children’s play area. Monthly rents start at $2,280 for a one-bedroom unit.

