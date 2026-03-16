Partnership Begins Leasing 187-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Ailanthus, BEB Capital and SK Development has begun leasing One Sunset, a 187-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Designed by dencityworks | architecture with interiors by Alchemy Studio, the 14-story building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 46 units reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a fitness center, game/media room, coworking lounge, private dining/entertainment areas and a rooftop terrace. Corcoran New Development is leading the residential leasing efforts. Rents start at roughly $3,200 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.