Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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The-Piermont-Hillsdale-New-Jersey
Residences at The Piermont, a new apartment complex in Hillsdale, New Jersey, are furnished with white quartz countertops, two-tone Shaker cabinetry, Italian marble tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances, with select residences featuring built-in pantry storage.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Partnership Begins Leasing 256-Unit Apartment Complex in Hillsdale, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HILLSDALE, N.J. — A partnership between BNE Real Estate Group, Claremont Development and March Development has begun leasing The Piermont, a 256-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Hillsdale. Designed by Studio Hillier Architects with interiors by Mary Cook Associates, The Piermont offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as townhomes. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, multiple lounges, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space, coffee bar and indoor and outdoor gaming areas. Rents start at $2,700 per month for a studio apartment.

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