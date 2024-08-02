Partnership Begins Leasing 260,000 SF Office, Retail Project in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between developers Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International has begun leasing a 260,000-square-foot speculative office and retail project located at 125 W. 57th St. in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative, the 30-story building houses 180,000 square feet of office space starting on the 14th floor, with an average of 10,300 square feet of rentable space per floor. Most suites will have access to private terraces. Gensler designed the office amenity deck, which includes a conference center, tenant lounge, event space with catering facilities and private meeting rooms. Office tenant buildouts are scheduled to begin this fall, and the development team expects move-ins to begin during the first quarter of 2025. JLL is the leasing agent.