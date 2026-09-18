Friday, September 18, 2026
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Hudson-House-Jersey-City
Leasing of Hudson House West launched over the summer, at which time rents started at roughly $2,700 per month for a studio apartment.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Partnership Begins Leasing 27-Story Apartment Building in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between RXR, Columbia Property Trust, Strategic Value Partners LLC and One Investment Management has begun leasing Hudson House West, a 27-story apartment building in Jersey City’s SoHo West neighborhood. The 338-unit building represents the third and final phase of a larger development known as the Hudson House Collection, which includes another 27-story building (Hudson House East) and a five-story adaptive reuse building known as Radio Lofts. Combined, the buildings total 829 units in addition to 48,000 square feet of retail space. Residences at Hudson House West come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include two pools, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a sky lounge, fitness center, coffee bar, children’s playroom, game lounges, coworking space, an indoor soccer field and a basketball court.

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