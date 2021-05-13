Partnership Begins Leasing 331-Unit Sienna at The Thompson Apartments in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Multifamily, Texas

The development team preleased 56 of the 331 residential units at Sienna at The Thompson during its opening month.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Chicago-based Magellan Development Group, BLG Capital Advisors, Geolo Capital and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group has begun leasing Sienna at The Thompson, a 331-unit apartment complex in Austin. The residences will be located on floors 15 through 31 of the 212-room Thompson Hotel building that is under construction in downtown Austin. Units will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with quartz countertops and backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenities that will be shared with hotel guests, including a pool, fitness center, business lounge, rooftop deck, 24-hour concierge services and a dog run. The building will also house multiple food and beverage concepts and a four-story underground parking garage. The average rent is $2,636 per month, and move-ins are expected to begin in late summer.