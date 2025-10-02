Partnership Begins Leasing $416M Apartment Complex in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between LMXD, an affiliate of New York City-based L&M Development Partners, as well as MSquared and Taconic Partners, has begun leasing Miramar, a $416 million apartment complex located at 405-407 W. 206th St. in the Inwood area of Upper Manhattan. The development offers 698 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with private balconies and terraces available in select residences. About half the units are subject to income restrictions, with 40 percent (281 units) reserved as affordable housing for renters earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), and another 10 percent set aside as workforce housing for households earning up to 120 percent of AMI. Indoor amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, coworking lounge with conference space, gaming and media lounges, two private party rooms with wet bars, a multi-sport simulator and a music studio. Outside, residents have access to terraces on both the rooftop and 11th floor that have grilling stations and private dining areas, as well as two landscaped courtyards and an indoor meditation garden on the ground floor. Of the 698 units, 417 are available for immediate occupancy, with market-rate rents starting at $3,125 per month for a studio apartment.