700-River-Austin
The new mixed-use building in downtown Austin that is known as 700 River is open for hard hat tours, and the first residents will begin moving in next month.
Partnership Begins Leasing 43-Story Multifamily Building in Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between High Street Residential, MSD Partners and River Street Partners has begun leasing 700 River, a 43-story apartment tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District. The 500-foot building houses 377 units in a mix of studio to three-bedroom residences, as well as several penthouses and 3,400 square feet of retail space. In addition, 700 River features more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. HKS is the project architect, and DPR Construction is the general contractor. Construction began in fall 2022, and the topping out occurred earlier this year. Rents start at roughly $3,000 per month for a studio apartment.

