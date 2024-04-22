Monday, April 22, 2024
Amaya-Revere
Amaya, a new apartment community in Revere, is part of the redevelopment of the site of the former Suffolk Downs horseracing complex.
Partnership Begins Leasing 475-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

REVERE, MASS. — A partnership between National Real Estate Advisors, Cathexis and The HYM Investment Group has begun leasing Amaya, a 475-unit multifamily project located in the northeastern Boston suburb of Revere. Designed by ICON Architecture, the project is part of the redevelopment of the 161-acre former Suffolk Downs racetrack and houses 24,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, landscaped courtyards, an outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, fitness center and a game room with an arcade. Ullico, a Washington, D.C.-based insurance company, financed construction of the project. Rents start at roughly $2,400 per month for a studio apartment.

