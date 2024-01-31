Partnership Begins Leasing Next Phase of BTR Townhome Development in Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, VA. — A partnership between American Real Estate Partners, GreenBarn Investment Group and Rithm Capital has begun the next wave of leasing at CityHouse Ashburn Station, a 200-unit build-to-rent townhome development underway in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Bozzuto Management Co. is the operator of the property, which is being developed in phases. The latest phase adds 12 new townhomes to the development, which is expected to fully deliver in early 2025.

CityHouse Ashburn Station is situated near the Ashburn Metro Station and features three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhomes ranging in size from 1,544 to 2,486 square feet. All units feature dens, attached garages and oversized windows, and select units include 15-foot kitchen islands and rooftop terraces with outdoor fireplaces. Amenities include a sports court for pickleball or basketball, private playground, pavilion and outdoor kitchen with grills and dining areas, green space for yard games and a pet park.

Dream Finders Homes is the general contractor for the project. Rental rates range from $3,495 to $5,590 per month, according to the CityHouse Ashburn Station website.