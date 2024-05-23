Partnership Begins Redevelopment of 429 Houston Retail Property in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A partnership between Hines and Cresset Partners has begun construction on the redevelopment of 429 Houston, a 30,000-square-foot industrial and mixed-use property in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. The partnership will transform the property, which Hines purchased in December 2019, into a retail destination with shops and restaurants.

The redevelopment will include adding a large, wraparound outdoor patio, expanding the property’s square footage, installing new parking and building systems, executing site infrastructure and improving the property’s landscaping and hardscaping.

Additionally, the partners have signed two new tenants — Bodega Taqueria y Tequila and Aba — that will open by mid-2025. Existing tenant Jackalope Brewing Co. will stay in its current 16,200-square-foot space at 429 Houston and remain open throughout the redevelopment.