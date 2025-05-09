Partnership Begins Redevelopment of Old Cloverdale Village Retail Center in Montgomery, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — A partnership between Birmingham, Ala.-based The FiveStone Group, Bayer Ventures and New York City-based D&A Cos. is underway on the redevelopment of Old Cloverdale Village, an 11,000-square-foot retail property located in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale District. The project team comprises CCR Architecture & Interiors, Pilgreen and Bostick Engineering Inc. and Prier Construction. The partnership also includes Fresh Hospitality and Charles Morgan.

The historic Old Cloverdale Village is home to various locally owned restaurants, pubs, specialty shops and art galleries, as well as an independent arts cinema and a volunteer community theater. Southern restaurant concept Big Bad Breakfast is the first confirmed tenant at the property. Three additional suites are still available for lease.

Along with the building’s restoration, the City of Montgomery and the project’s development team are collaborating on an improvement plan for existing infrastructure surrounding the property, including updated exterior lighting, landscaping and the addition of sidewalks. The redevelopment project is scheduled to be fully complete in the fourth quarter.