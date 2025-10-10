Partnership Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Columbia Residential and Renaissance Heights Foundation has broken ground on Columbia Renaissance Square III, a 100-unit affordable seniors housing project in southeast Fort Worth. The project represents the third and final phase of a larger mixed-income development. A portion of those residences will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, and 16 units will be set aside as permanent supportive housing. Phase I of Columbia Renaissance Square totaled 140 units, and Phase II featured 120 age-restricted units.