Partnership Breaks Ground on 127-Unit Mixed-Income Project in Providence, Rhode Island

by Taylor Williams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A partnership between developer Pennrose, the I-95 Redevelopment Commission and the City of Providence has broken ground on a 127-unit mixed-income residential project in the state capital’s Fox Point neighborhood. Phase I of the project will consist of 66 affordable housing and market-rate units, retail space and a childcare facility. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Income-restricted units will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 120 percent of the area median income. Delivery of Phase I is slated for next September. Eastern Bank provided a construction loan and served as the investor of the tax credit equity used to finance the project. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust will provide permanent debt.

