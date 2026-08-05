Partnership Breaks Ground on 130-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — A partnership between Pennrose, Radiant Development Partners and public partners including Atlanta Beltline Inc. has broken ground on Overlook at Garson, a 130-unit affordable housing community in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The development is situated along the Beltline’s Northeast Trail at the intersection of Garson Drive and Piedmont Road, which is near the Lindbergh MARTA Station. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 4 along with the development partners.

Atlanta Beltline Inc. purchased the development site in 2021 from Wells Fargo with plans to add more affordable housing on land in immediate vicinity of the popular urban trail. The development partners expect to deliver Overlook at Garson in 2028. The property will offer efficiency, one- and two-bedroom apartments reserved for households earning 50, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Capital sources for Overlook at Garson include Bank of America, Advantage Capital, Atlanta Housing, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Invest Atlanta, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and Merchants Capital. Public partners include Atlanta Beltline Inc., Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing and Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs. The design-build team includes Smith Dalia Architects, McShane Construction and Thompson Ehle Co.