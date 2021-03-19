Partnership Breaks Ground on 132-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Mission Viejo, California

Scheduled to open in early 2023, MorningStar of Mission Viejo will feature 132 independent, assisted and memory care units for senior residents.

MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — Denver-based Confluent Senior Living, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Concord Development Partners and Denver-based MorningStar Senior Living have broken ground on MorningStar of Mission Viejo, a 132-unit seniors housing community. The property will be situated at the former Avery Plaza business center at the intersection of Marguerite and Avery parkways in Mission Viejo.

Slated to open in early 2023, the community will feature independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom suites, as well as 126 below-grade parking spaces.

Community amenities will feature 13,809 square feet of outdoor space, including a pool, dog park, community garden and outdoor dining area; a spa and wellness center; and 24-hour staffing including full-time licensed nurses.

The project team includes KTGY Architecture + Planning, Snyder Langston as general contractor and David Evans & Associates as civil engineer.