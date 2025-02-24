Monday, February 24, 2025
Partnership Breaks Ground on 142-Room Hotel at Northshore Mall in Peabody, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

PEABODY, MASS. — A partnership between Utah-based developer PEG Cos., Houston-based McNair Interests and Simon Property Group has broken ground on a 142-room hotel in Peabody, located northeast of Boston. The hotel will be situated on a 2.7-acre site within Northshore Mall, which Simon owns, and will be operated under the Residence Inn by Marriott brand. Amenities will include a fitness center, indoor pool and a conference room. The project team also includes DesignCell Architecture, civil engineer R.J. O’Connell & Associates and general contractor Callahan Construction. Completion is slated for fall 2026.

