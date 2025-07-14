Monday, July 14, 2025
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dallas ISD Nolan Estes Plaza took place on Thursday, June 26.
Partnership Breaks Ground on 142,000 SF Academic Project in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between three construction companies — BOWA, EJ Smith and Post L Group — has broken ground on the Dallas Independent School District (ISD) Nolan Estes Plaza, a 142,000-square-foot academic project in the city’s downtown area. Designed by Merriman Anderson Architects, the project will merge three schools within the Dallas ISD — Downtown Montessori Academy, CityLab High School and the Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship Academy — into a three-story building at 912 S. Ervay St. Completion is slated for January 2027.

