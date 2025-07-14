Partnership Breaks Ground on 142,000 SF Academic Project in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — A partnership between three construction companies — BOWA, EJ Smith and Post L Group — has broken ground on the Dallas Independent School District (ISD) Nolan Estes Plaza, a 142,000-square-foot academic project in the city’s downtown area. Designed by Merriman Anderson Architects, the project will merge three schools within the Dallas ISD — Downtown Montessori Academy, CityLab High School and the Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship Academy — into a three-story building at 912 S. Ervay St. Completion is slated for January 2027.