Partnership Breaks Ground on 158,886 SF Spec Industrial Building in Upstate South Carolina

PIEDMONT, S.C. — A partnership between Atlanta-based TPA Group, Greenville-based Appian Investments and Irvine, Calif.-based Passco Cos. has broken ground on Grove Reserve, a 158,886-square-foot, speculative industrial building in Piedmont. The building will feature 30-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, a 135-foot truck court, 34 dock doors, more than 150 parking spaces, ESFR sprinklers and LED lighting. The asset is situated within Augusta Grove Business Park, a 1,100-acre industrial park located nine miles south of downtown Greenville. The developers expect to deliver Grove Reserve this fall. Wakefield Beasley & Associates is the architect, BlueWATER Civil Design is the civil engineer and Harper Corp. is the general contractor. Grice Hunt, Clay Williams and Ford Borders of NAI Earle Furman are handling the leasing efforts.