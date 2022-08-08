REBusinessOnline

Partnership Breaks Ground on 186-Unit Affordable Housing Project in New Rochelle, New York

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

West-View-Apartments-New-Rochelle

West View Apartments in New Rochelle is slated for a 2025 completion.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A partnership between two locally based firms, Simone Development Cos. and Stagg Group, has broken ground on West View Apartments, a 186-unit affordable housing project that will be located north of Manhattan in New Rochelle. The project represents the second phase of a larger mixed-use development, the first phase of which added 35,000 square feet of civic and office space to the local supply last summer. The studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will be housed within the 24-story residential building will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Completion of West View is slated for summer 2025.

