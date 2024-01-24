Partnership Breaks Ground on $190M Multifamily Project in Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — A partnership between two developers, Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties and locally based firm RCI Group, has broken ground on The August at Steelpointe Harbor, a $190 million multifamily project in Bridgeport. The property will comprise 420 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans on a 6.5-acre site within the 52-acre Steelpointe Harbor master-planned community. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, pet park, outdoor kitchens and a pickleball court, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Cupkovic Architecture designed the project, and KBE Building Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Old National Bank provided a $111 million senior construction loan for the project, with a myriad of private institutions and public agencies also contributing to the financing. Completion is slated for next August.